Adamawa State has now recorded its Coronavirus index case.





The index case was moved to the isolation centre at the state Specialist Hospital in Yola, Wednesday morning.





The State Government has not spoken on the case yet, even as the Chairman of the COVID-19 Containment Committee, Bashir Ahmed, did not respond to inquiries at press time. The victim, however, confirmed his status in a telephone conversation with newsmen.





The victim had returned from Kano about a week back and went on self-isolation.





He was moved to the state isolation centre, from where he made the confirmation Wednesday morning.