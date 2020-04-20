The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known via his Twitter handle.He also confirmed that 70 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Lagos on Sunday.In an image that accompanied his tweet, Lagos active COVID-19 cases dropped to 262 after 98 out 0f the 379 confirmed cases recovered.The image also showed that three patients were transferred to Lagos and two have been evacuated.The state has recorded 14 fatalities from coronavirus-related complications.Abayomi added, “70 new #COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lagos. The total number of confirmed #COVID-19 cases is now 379. Four additional fully recovered #COVID-19 patients all males were discharged.”