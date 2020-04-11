



The office of accountant-general of the federation (OAGF) says it has successfully restored the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) service platform.





GIFMIS is an IT-based system for budget management and accounting. It was put in place by the federal government to improve public expenditure management processes, enhance greater accountability and transparency across ministries and agencies.





In a statement on Friday, Henshaw Ogubike, director (information, press and public relations), said the GIFMIS platform shut down after a fire outbreak at the accountant-general’s office.





On Wednesday, a fire broke out at the Treasury House, the building housing the accountant-general’s office. It was later put out by the Federal Fire Service.





In a statement, Ogubike said payments can now be made and received through the GIFMIS platform.





He expressed the regrets of the accountant-general’s office regarding any inconveniences the breakdown in service might have caused the public.





“Presently, service has been restored and payments can be made and received through the GIFMIS Platform,’’ the NAN quoted the director as saying.



