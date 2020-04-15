



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the presidency for throwing tantrums at Nigerians for complaining about President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to provide palliatives to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country.





The party said rather than listening to Nigerians, shed its corruption and take urgent steps to address the issue of panacea being raised by poor masses whose means of livelihood have been crippled by the restriction order, the Buhari Presidency chose to spew vituperations against the PDP just to divert public attention from its failure.





The party urged Buhari to immediately ensure cash and food items get to Nigerians to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.





PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement Tuesday night, said what Nigerians expected was for the president to accept his lapses and immediately take steps to address the issue of palliatives.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all that the PDP has done, even before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country, is to counsel the Buhari Presidency like other Nigerians, on how to safeguard our nation from the pandemic, most of which were largely ignored.





“From the moment that the index case was established, our party had continued to advise Mr. President on how to manage the situation. The PDP had also consistently requested of Mr. President to provide an economic palliative that will help the country manage the fall out of the pandemic.





“All that our party had done had been in the best interest of Nigerians and the good governance of our nation. We believe that this is the duty which PDP owes Nigerians at this critical time.





“The PDP therefore urges the Buhari Presidency to desist from this attempt to politicize the COVID-19 effort and take urgent steps to address the concerns being expressed by our party and majority of Nigerians in the overall determination to check the spread of the pandemic in our country.”



