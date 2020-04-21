Unknown armed men have kidnapped an about-to-wed couple in Tegina Kabata in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.The couple were undergoing a wedding solemnisation in a church in the community when the gunmen invaded the church and whisked them and others away.This was disclosed at a press conference by a group, Concerned Shiroro Youths in Minna.The youths further disclosed that the bandits also attacked guests of a wedding Fatiha in Rumache community, adding that a large number of people were kidnapped while the locals were robbed of their possessions.Co-convener of the organisation, Bello Ibrahim said that in the simultaneous attacks that occurred last week, various casualties were recorded with five people killed while many others sustained various degrees of injuries.“In these simultaneous attacks, casualties were recorded as no fewer than five people were killed and many sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries, herds of cattle rustled and other valuables carted away.“Also, on April 12, 2020, Rumache community was attacked in broad daylight during which a large number of people who converged for the wedding Fatiha were kidnapped and many locals robbed.“Still on that fateful day, they carried out a similar heinous operation and kidnapped the village head (Dakachi) of Tegina Kabata and an about-to-be wedded couple who were in a nearby church undergoing wedding solemnisation.“As I address you, all the referenced people are still in the kidnappers’ den while negotiations for their release are ongoing. At Ajatai in Kwaki/Chukuba Ward of the local government, the story is the same as the criminals stormed the village in the same period under review in broad daylight and unleashed mayhem on unsuspecting locals.”The youths gave the state government two weeks to address the insecurity challenges bedeviling the local government.“Consequently, the following are our prayers: establishment of a military base in the affected domain, establishment of forest guards/rangers to effectively man our forest and check criminal hideouts, provision of adequate logistics to the few officers currently deployed to troubled areas.“An all-inclusive approach in areas of intelligence gathering and community policing, urgent need to deploy more military and para-military personnel, as present realities suggest the personnel on the ground are grossly inadequate, provision of adequate relief materials to displaced persons.“Other prayers are aggressive enlightenment campaign for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on the dangers of COVID-19, restoration of sustainable security and peace in all the affected communities within the shortest period of time, empowerment as well as the incorporation of vigilantes and local hunters into the security architecture in the state.“We also need the deployment of relevant apparatus to protect the displaced persons from the risk of getting infected with Coronavirus, the government should not close down the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Bosso and other similar camps until security and safety are optimally restored in the troubled areas.“May we state emphatically that in the next two weeks, if something tangible is not urgently and holistically done by government to address these insecurity challenges, the Concerned Shiroro Youths shall be left with no option than mobilising our people to henceforth abdicate from any civic responsibilities.”