



Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to the death of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.





Tinubu described the late Kyari as a man of accomplishment whose death due to the raging Coronavirus pandemic should not be in vain.





In a statement he personally signed, the APC National Leader said government should use Kyari’s demise and others who fell to the virus to strengthen its resolve in fighting the pandemic.





Tinubu said: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Malam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President. He was an extremely able, loyal and talented man who dedicated his considerable skills to the success of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Whatever someone will try to say about Mallam Kyari, the words will prove insufficient. His influence in government and throughout the land was substantial and profound. He will surely be missed. My deepest condolences go to President Buhari, the people of Nigeria and especially the family of Malam Kyari over this tragic loss. May Almighty Allah comfort the president and the Kyari family at this difficult moment.





“This death came at a time the government is working assiduously to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. We must not allow the passing away of Mallam Kyari and the other Nigerians who have lost their lives to this terrible disease to be in vain. Although we are today made sad, we must also use this moment to strengthen our resolve in fighting the pandemic.





“Let us rededicate ourselves to obeying the public health measures such as physical distancing so that we may defeat the contagion and not fall to it. While we must maintain spatial distance from one another, we must yet come closer in the spirit of brotherly compassion and national purpose in order to defeat the threat we now face.





“Mallam Kyari was a man of accomplishment. We know not why Almighty Allah has taken him at this time. Allah’s will is supreme and there is no questioning it. Yet we must learn from Mallam Kyari’s passing. We must honour the departed by doing all we can to defeat the virus so that we safeguard the health of the nation that Mallam Kyari loved so deeply.





“To the family of Mallam Kyari, may Almighty Allah support and comfort them during this painful moment. My condolences are also with Governor Babagana Zulum, the government and people of Borno State over the loss of their extraordinary son.





“I pray that Allah Subuhana Watahalah grant the soul of our beloved Mallam Kyari eternal rest and admit him to Aljana Firdaus.”



