



The Spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has prophesized that First Lady, Aisha Buhari, will take over Aso Rock and stop the activities of cabal in the Presidency.





Abba Kyari, who was alleged to be the head of the cabal in the Presidency, died on Friday last week and was buried in Abuja on Saturday





In a series of prophecies he released following the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, Ayodele said he saw Aisha, taking over Aso Rock and blocking the activities of the said cabal.





He said, “Aisha Buhari will be popular in the Villa. She will be in charge of so many activities to block cabals.





“If Buhari picks the right person from the North and someone that has administration idea, a Northern Muslim that will work with Aisha, Buhari’s Government will stabilize.





“I see a gang up against the new set of people that will take over the Villa.”



