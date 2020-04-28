“My daddy, Abba Kyari is gone. Evil ones still won’t shut up. You all claimed he was the root of your problems when he was alive, now he is gone, surely all your problems died with him. Allow us that love him grieve and mourn in peace.



“And Dear Lola Omotayo and co that were so curious about his whereabouts, I hope now that you know exactly where he is, you’re sleeping better at night.”

She stated this on her Instagram status update on Monday.Aisha, who wrote with the user name, crackeddiamond, also slammed some users whom she claimed had been asking about her father’s whereabouts.She wrote...