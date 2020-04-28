Aisha, one of the children of the late Chief of Staff of the President Mohammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has asked her father’s critics to let him rest in peace.
She stated this on her Instagram status update on Monday.
Aisha, who wrote with the user name, crackeddiamond, also slammed some users whom she claimed had been asking about her father’s whereabouts.
She wrote...
“My daddy, Abba Kyari is gone. Evil ones still won’t shut up. You all claimed he was the root of your problems when he was alive, now he is gone, surely all your problems died with him. Allow us that love him grieve and mourn in peace.
“And Dear Lola Omotayo and co that were so curious about his whereabouts, I hope now that you know exactly where he is, you’re sleeping better at night.”
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
She should take heart. There are both enjoyment and heartache that come with being in the limelight and also having a controversial Parent or Parents.ReplyDelete
May her father's soul find repose.
Abeg Abeg Abeg!!!ReplyDelete
We didn’t hear you talk to your dad when he was bullying Nigerians.
If you loved him this much, you and your siblings would’ve called him to order long before it was too late.
My dad listens to me in his own house.
He is a chief and most times when he get involved in community politics the way people don’t like, we his children call him to order and he obeys instantly.