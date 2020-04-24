



The United States government has described Abba Kyari as a “dedicated public servant and respected interlocutor”.





Kyari, who was chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died of complications from COVID-19 on April 17.





According to a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Tibor Nagy, assistant secretary of state for African affairs, said the late chief of staff played a crucial role in repatriating the over $300 million public funds looted by Sani Abacha, the late military dictator.





“Kyari was a valued and respected interlocutor for the U.S. government and particularly for our leadership team in Abuja,” Nagy was quoted to have said.

“We appreciate working with him on many important matters, including the return to the Nigerian people of over 300 million dollars in funds stolen by Sani Abacha.





“He envisioned the funds going to three geographically disparate infrastructure projects as a way to unite Nigeria economically.”





The US official reportedly said the vision the late Kyari had for the country was “a reflection of his tireless championing of a solid and prosperous future for Nigeria”.





“His dedication to this matter, to fighting corruption, and to countless other investments and policies for the future of Nigeria will leave a lasting impact on your country,” he said.





The US government also pledged to stand with Nigeria in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic.



