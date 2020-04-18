



Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.





Kyari died on Friday after battling the deadly Coronavirus.





Reacting, Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase said, ‘The demise of a loved one such as a trusted aide can be devastating.”





He described death as inevitable end for which mankind must prepare at all times.





The Governor also sympathized with the Kyari family. He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.





Also, Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has described President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari as someone who loved Nigeria.





Omokri said, “My sincere and heartfelt condolences go to the family of Mallam Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to General @MBuhari, who has died at 81 from #CoronaVirus.





“He was one of the more effective and loyal members of Buhari’s kitchen cabinet. Whatever our differences, he loved Nigeria.”





Similarly, the European Union in Nigeria commiserated with Buhari, Nigeria and Kyari’s family.





EU’s ambassador, Ketil Karlsen in a tweet on Saturday said, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Abba Kyari. My thoughts are with his family.





“He became a friend & was an inspiration with his passionate approach to development of Nigeria in general and the North in particular. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”



