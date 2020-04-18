



The presidency on Saturday commended former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode despite his opposition to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.





Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman disclosed that Fani-Kayode put a phone call across to the presidency to express his condolences over the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.





Kyari’s death was announced by Buhari’s Spokesman, Femi Adesina.





He died after battling the deadly Coronavirus.









His tweet read: “Fani-Kayode phones in to condole with Presidency on passage of Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. A great lesson for those who rejoice in evil.





“Fani-Kayode is morbidly anti-Buhari, but human enough to express his condolence.”



