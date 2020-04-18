In the wake of the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, from the dreaded coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has warned Nigerians to refrain from attending mass gatherings.
The centre asked Nigerians to adhere to its guidelines on safe burial of victims of the virus.
The NCDC made the appeal in a message it posted across its social media handles on Saturday.
The message read, “Even at this time, as we mourn loved ones lost to COVID-19, including recently deceased Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, we need to refrain from attending mass gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
“Let us #StaySafe and protect each other.
“Our guidance on ensuring safe and dignified burial while preventing the spread of #COVID19 can be found at: https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/
but the burial ceremony is in itself a violation of the 2020 covid19 movement/mass gathering prohibition law..... abi Funke?ReplyDelete