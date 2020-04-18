The centre asked Nigerians to adhere to its guidelines on safe burial of victims of the virus.The NCDC made the appeal in a message it posted across its social media handles on Saturday.The message read, “Even at this time, as we mourn loved ones lost to COVID-19, including recently deceased Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, we need to refrain from attending mass gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.“Let us #StaySafe and protect each other.“Our guidance on ensuring safe and dignified burial while preventing the spread of #COVID19 can be found at: https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/