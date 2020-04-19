Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, has mourned Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he described as a man of honour.





Fani-Kayode, while writing via his Twitter handle on Saturday, said Kyari was a loyal friend of 40 years.





The late chief of staff to the president died from COVID-19 complications on Friday.





Fani-Kayode said he and Kyari attended Cambridge University together, and had also worked in the same law firm.

He said they both had remained close even though they “disagreed politically”.





The former minister has been a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Kyari worked in the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.





I have lost a friend of 40 years. We were at Cambridge together. We worked in my fathers law firm together. We remained close throughout right up until the end even though we disagreed politically. Abba was a good man: a man of honor & a loyal friend. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GJ5gJOKOff April 18, 2020

The former minister was one of those who condemned the rumour of Kyari’s death while he was being treated for COVID-19.