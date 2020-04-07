It is hard to know what ladies want from men, thus making it difficult for men to please their female partners in a relationship. We must have noticed, that the methods our forefathers used to win the heart of women, is no more admissible in contemporary societies of today. Most men wonder, what do women really want from them.It even gets worst as most women do not know how to express, the way they want to be treated, to their spouse. However, there are few common acts that a woman generally needs from a man and if you know this you will have a good head start in your relationship; these things are:Several issues are ravaging the society concerning the female gender. The female gender is seen as the weaker sex. They are not safe, in a society highly dominated by men, due to this, there are exposed to many forms of immoral society act, this could be in the form of rape, molestation, assault and even discrimination.In this kind of society, women need men that will make them feel safe. A man that can see through her eyes, and deduce what is disturbing her at every point in time. A man who won’t judge her for her mistakes, and hold her weakness against her. Men who can show her care, make her know that he understands what she’s going through in society as this.It is important to keep conversations alive, in every relationship be it with your family or colleagues at work. Engaging in talks with your spouse makes her want to desire you more. No woman will want to be with a man who she can’t have a conversation with.When there is nothing to talk about, you can discuss with her about work, how her day went, and even movies and topics that interest her, by constantly engaging in discussion with your spouse, it will strengthen the bonds and make her feelings for you stronger.Women always want to feel, they are a part of a man’s success and growth. It is essential, you make her feel this way as it will help her want to desire you more and feel safe around you. One way to do this is to seek her advice. Tell her what is bothering you, let her say what she thinks is the best way out of a situation, sometimes take her advice and tell her, how her advice worked fine.She will feel so happy to know that it was her advice that brought you out of a situation. Women love this a lot because it makes them feel in control.It is important to keep a date with a woman, probably once every week. Let her decide where she wants to go for a date. You mustn’t be late for the date. Ensure you don’t drink while you are out with her, engage in conversation while she’s talking learn to listen and observe. Make her laugh by cracking funny jokes.You must make out time for her, women don’t like to be left alone, they always want people around them. To make her attracted to you it is significant that you make out time for her. Always make out time for her, ensure you call her, pay her visit and be there for her, it will help in getting her attracted to you.Women like it when they are praised. Tell her sweet things, remind her how beautiful she is. This will increase her self-worth and also strengthen her affection for you.Tell her how you feel about her. When she does something, always appreciate her and don’t speak to hurt her self-esteem, appreciate her bodyIn a society dominated by men, many women need support to get their balance in life. Some of them find it difficult to get this done as a result of one issue or the other. A man who will be that perfect support for her spouse will not lose her for anyone else. Support can be of any kind both financially emotionally etc.