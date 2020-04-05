



Critic, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has attacked Pastor Chris Oyakhilome over comment that the Federal Government locked down Lagos and Abuja to secretly installed 5G.





Oyakhilome had in a TV interview said the Federal Government locked down Abuja and Lagos to install 5G and not because of Coronavirus.





“5G is the reason the Federal Government has to lockdown Abuja and Lagos so the 5G could be installed. And there are other cities planned for and as I said before, what killed people in Wuhan, China is not the virus, it was the 5G. If you say it is not, tell us how you discovered yours,” Oyakhilome said.





Reacting to the development, Daddy Freeze said he was totally disappointed in Oyakhilome over the rubbish comment.

“I am disappointed in Chris Oyakhilome. How can the Federal Government has secret 5G plan? What on earth is this? How can he get away with saying such things? The deaths in Wuhan were caused by 5G not Corona virus? Like WTF?





“According to him, the federal government needed to lockdown Lagos and Abuja to install 5G? Really? Like the government needs anyone’s approval to install anything.





“As far as I’m concerned, this is rooted deeply in illusory correlation, attitude polarization and belief perseverance, making teachings like these dangerous.





“How I wish I can ‘unhear’ this, I can’t believe I just wasted a part of the few daylight hours at my disposal listening to such,” Freeze lamented.







