Remote jobs are jobs we carry out from home or most times from no specific locations, these remote jobs in no distant time will be greater in demand in the labour market. In a times we are seating home bored and maybe jobless, it is necessary we utilize the opportunities in remote jobs, some of these remote jobs are;A writer is an individual who writes for a living. Over time many employers are in desperate search of writers who will help in creating contents for their products and services. Many Nigerian banks and real estate firms make use of writers. This is a job that do not require your present in an office. All you need for this job is, your intellectual skills and writing materials. With that alone, you are ready to work for any employer remotely and get paid.Software developers are set of individuals that help create programmes that run on computer hardwares. These set of skills are in high demand and do not require you to work from an office complex. Software developers can afford to work from home, as most of their applications when created can be deployed to their employer from any given locations.The amazing part of this job is, the pay is very high as there are not much software developers. The few developers available are in high demand. It has also been recorded that, the demand for software developers will rise in the next ten years.Digital marketing is a form of marketing that has been in existence, since the inception of social medial platforms. It is the deliberate act of promoting a company’s product using technological tools like computers, phones on social medial platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and twitter. With the vast growing social media usage and the rate at which our life is intertwined around social media we can not rule the fact that a company can reach a vast number of people using social media platforms. The work of a digital media marketer is just as the name implies it is digital and do not tie you to any specific location.Recruiters are companies or individuals who seeks qualified candidates for a job. The duty of a recruiter ranges from, interviewing of candidates, giving out job description, maintaining company’s culture. With the advancement in tektology a recruiter can conduct interview on behalf of a company remotely through skype. These platforms and so many others have made it possible for recruiters to conduct interviews and give job description to new employers.Companys in contemporary society are in need of data analyst. A data analyst collects and gather data which he use to reach a meaningful conclusion the essence of this data collected will enable him guide the company on the next line of action to take to move the company forward. A data analyst can work remotely. As a data analyst, you make your money working from home.