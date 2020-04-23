A statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode disclosed the state only allowed the returnees, who were indigenes after they had been quarantined and tested negative in Lagos state.The statement reads, “This is to officially ALLAY the fears and panic in the public informed by insinuations that the State Government of Osun allowed a new batch of Ivory Coast returnees into the State, after the first experience which led to a surge of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease in the state.“49 indigenes of Osun yesterday returned to the state. 41 are from Ejigbo and 8 from Iwo. We have an official report showing they all have tested negative for COVID-19.“These 49 indigenes of Osun, on arrival from Ivory Coast, were graciously received by the Lagos State Government at the Nigeria-Benin border, were quarantined for 14-days in Lagos State’s facility in Badagry where they were tested for COVID-19 infection during the period. Those who tested positive to the disease were moved into Isolation Wards in Lagos, while those who tested negative to the infection were cleared and those from Osun were allowed to return to State, their destination.“The State Government hereby assures its citizens that there is no cause for alarm or reason to panic. The returnees who were accepted into the State have been certified to join the society by the appropriate agencies of the government. Hence, they pose no risk or threat to the people of Osun.“The State Government urges its citizens continue to trust that this administration is committed to protecting the people of Osun with everything within its powers”.