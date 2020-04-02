On his Twitter handle, 2Baba opines that Africa should use the situation to renegotiate its stand among the comity of nations.“Africa! We are always pawns in these people’s wars. Let’s use this lockdown to renegotiate with the rest of the world. Africa feeds the world. Believe, children of the sun. Arise and shine, beautiful people” he writes.No doubt, 2Baba is an enthusiastic Pan-Africanist of some sort who would wish Africa holds all the aces in matters of global dimension but he was soon schooled by one William Ukpe who painted the true picture of things for him.“Africa does not feed the world. Africa contributes less than 6% of global trade. Africa has no leverage in this because we don’t value our collective productive potential. And if we keep bringing less than 6% to the table the world will keep disrespecting us,” says Ukpe.2Baba and many other music artistes have held their front in bringing hope and message of love in this most challenging of times.