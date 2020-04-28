



A pan Nigeria group, Nigeria Unity Forum(NUF), has asked the National leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other Western and Northern contenders for 2023 Presidency to consider and recede such ambition in the interest of the peace, unity and progress of the nation.





The pan Nigeria group, in a statement by its Secretary-General, Digifa Gabriel and made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, said it would amount to indifference and insensitivity to the feelings of Ndigbo who have not tasted the position if Tinubu and others continue to exhibit their ambition.





The Forum called on the political parties and Stakeholders in Nigeria to ensure justice and equity by zoning the 2023 Presidency to the South-East geopolitical zone.





The group also disclosed that it would go to all parts of Nigeria after COVID-19 lockdown to interface with key stakeholders in the country.





On his part, Director of Media and Publicity of the Forum, Prince Uche Erondu, emphasized that the call by the NUF is worthy and all Stakeholders should heed to the group’s position.





Contributing, Chuks Ibegbu, the Spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo socio-cultural organization, noted that the concern of the group is on the restructuring of the country but that an Igbo should succeed President Buhari in 2023 for equity and justice.



