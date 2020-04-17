At least seventeen people have officially died from the deadly Coronavirus in Nigeria
.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this know on Friday via its Twitter handle.
“As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria,” it announced, adding that 159 recoveries have been made while 17 deaths have been recorded, unfortunately.
Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 17, 2020
32 in Lagos
6 in Kano
5 in Kwara
2 in FCT
2 in Oyo
2 in Katsina
1 in Ogun
1 in Ekiti
As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 159
Deaths: 17#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/PKWwUsJVBP
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.