At least seventeen people have officially died from the deadly Coronavirus in Nigeria
.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this know on Friday via its Twitter handle.

“As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria,” it announced, adding that 159 recoveries have been made while 17 deaths have been recorded, unfortunately.






