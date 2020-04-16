



The Kaduna government has confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.





In a statement on Thursday, Amina Mohammed-Baloni, the state commissioner of health, said the new cases are almajiri kids who returned to the state from Kano.





The state earlier reported that almajiri kids from Kano were part of the five COVID-19 cases it recorded on Monday.





She said their test results returned positive from the samples of 40 people who took the test.





She said one of the 17 cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday was a repeat test from an existing patient and that the agency has been notified of that.





“The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has confirmed the sad news that there are 16 new COVID-9 cases in the state. These new cases are almajiris who came from Kano,” she said.





“Their test results returned positive from a sample of 40 persons whose test results were released today. These latest cases have raised the number of active COVID-19 cases in Kaduna state from nine to 25.





“The high number of positive results from persons with travel history from outside the state confirm the Kaduna State Government’s fears about the danger of infection from neighbouring states and the role of interstate travel in facilitating the spread of COVID-19 across state lines.





“One of the 17 cases announced by NCDC was a repeat test from an existing patient. Their attention has been drawn to it and it will be remedied.”





The commissioner added that health officials are monitoring suspected COVID-19 cases believed to have sneaked into the state despite the ban on inter-state travel.





She asked residents of the state to report returnees from states with high infection rates to health officials and to maintain high level of personal hygiene.





She said: “The Ministry of Health wishes to draw the attention to the appeal the State Standing Committee on COVID-19 has made to the security agencies to accelerate the blocking of entry points into the state. Effective enforcement of the prohibition of entry into Kaduna State as outlined in the Quarantine Orders is clearly a key success factor in efforts to avert the nightmare scenarios of community transmission.





“We wish to draw the attention of the public to the provisions of the Quarantine Orders and the penalties for any willful contravention. We appeal to the public to be vigilant and to kindly report returnees from states with high infection rates by contacting officials of the Ministry of Health. We also encourage such persons to contact the ministry officials so they can be monitored.





“Failure to do so may make such persons liable to the processes prescribed for violators in the Quarantine Orders.





“The general public is reminded of the importance of handwashing, personal hygiene. social distancing and the avoidance of large gatherings in helping protect us all from COVID19. It is important to stay home, stay safe and save lives.”