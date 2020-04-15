 15 patients discharged but Nigeria records five new COVID-19 cases | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced five new COVID-19 cases and 15 recoveries.

In a tweet on Sunday night, the agency said two were recorded in Lagos, another two in Kwara and one in Katsina.

This brings Nigeria’s current total to 323. Of that figure, 85 persons have been discharged.


 As of April 12, 2020, 19 states across the federation have recorded confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Lagos currently has the highest number with 176 cases, while the federal capital territory (FCT) has the second highest figure with 56 recorded cases. Benue, Anambra, Niger and Kano states have the lowest figure with one case each.
The NCDC’s breakdown of cases is as follows:
Lagos- 176
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Ondo- 2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
Kano-1
Meanwhile, more than 1.7 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded worldwide.




