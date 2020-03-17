Actress, Yvonne Jegede has thrown a jab at trolls who bash her on social media over her failed marriage to Abounce Fawole.Recall that Yvonne Jegede and Abounce Fawole’s marriage crashed in 2019.An irritated Jegede took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, where she slammed those who have been attacking her on social media over her failed marriage.According to her, if anyone is bothered about her ex-husband, then the person should go ahead and get married to him.“If you come for me with insults based on my failed marriage, you plus the person you are standing for will hear from me. It is my failed marriage, not yours. If it hurts you that much, go ahead and marry him and give him the happiness you so wish him,” she said.I am not the type of woman anybody can intimidate. What you see is what you will get with me. If you must act like a fool, don’t do it here. I nor dey find trouble but I certainly like trouble.”Jegede’s statements might be connected to a recent photo she shared on Instagram which provoked a lot of people online.Recall that her marriage to rapper turned actor, Abounce hit the rocks in 2019 over infidelity issues.