Yul Edochie’s plea came after the announcement of the imposed 14-day curfew on Lagos, Ogun, and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, with effect from 11 pm on Monday.The president, in a nationwide broadcast, said the decision was taken based on the advice of the health authorities with the aim of curtailing the spread of Coronavirus.“I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020. This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.“All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes.”However, Edochie noted that people are hungry and a “stay at home” order with no money will make life difficult.“Dear President Muhammadu Buhari. Pls (please) provide an economic relief package for Nigerians, even if it’s 50k each, it will go a long way.“People are hungry, locked down with no money, begging left, right & center. With a situation like this, it’ll be difficult to keep people at home,” Yul Edochie tweeted on Sunday.