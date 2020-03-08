 Your intellectual capacity has impacted positively on my administration – Buhari tells Osinbajo | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Your intellectual capacity has impacted positively on my administration – Buhari tells Osinbajo

7:57 PM 0
A+ A-


President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, as he celebrates his 63rd birthday anniversary.

In a telephone call Sunday afternoon to his deputy, the President commended Prof. Osinbajo’s loyalty and dedication to the administration.

A statement forwarded  on Sunday by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s media aide, said that “President Buhari notes that the intellectual capacity of the Vice-President has impacted positively on the overall accomplishments of Federal Government, most notably, in the economic and social intervention programmes.

“The President joins family members, friends and associates of Prof. Osinbajo in wishing him joyous birthday celebrations.

“He also prays Almighty God to endow the Vice-President with greater wisdom and long life to continue to serve the nation and humanity.”





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top