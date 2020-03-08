



President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, as he celebrates his 63rd birthday anniversary.





In a telephone call Sunday afternoon to his deputy, the President commended Prof. Osinbajo’s loyalty and dedication to the administration.





A statement forwarded on Sunday by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s media aide, said that “President Buhari notes that the intellectual capacity of the Vice-President has impacted positively on the overall accomplishments of Federal Government, most notably, in the economic and social intervention programmes.





“The President joins family members, friends and associates of Prof. Osinbajo in wishing him joyous birthday celebrations.

“He also prays Almighty God to endow the Vice-President with greater wisdom and long life to continue to serve the nation and humanity.”