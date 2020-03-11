A Port Harcourt based Pastor and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie has advised ladies not to be tempted to see their fiance’s male organ before marriage.





In a post shared by lalasticlala Lala, a member of his church asked him if it was okay for a lady to see the male organ of her partner before marriage.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie said ‘NO!’





“Marriage is honourable when the bed is undefiled, and you can’t see a man’s organ without you tasting it.”





“How can you see a man’s organ and your eyes will leave it?”





“Stop deceiving yourselves, marriage is honourable, you don’t see your man’s organ before marriage.”



