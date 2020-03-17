



Leke Adeboye, son and Senior Personal Assistant of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has kicked against Christians tagging themselves as ‘Marlians’





Marlians is a collective word for the fan base of Musician, Naira Marley.





“Marlians” are hard supporters of music star, Naira Marley real name Afeez Fashola.





‘Marlian’ is a movement adopted by youths, children even adults on the streets.

The anthem on the streets these days is either “Marlians don’t go to school,” “Marlians zero belt, no manners.”





Adeboye giving reasons for his statement on Tuesday said Christians cannot be called Marlians because they cannot be affiliated with ‘Weed’





He said this in a post on his official Instagram page.





The post read: “You cannot be a Christian and be a Marlian.





“There is no relationship between the seed and weed.”