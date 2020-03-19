A certain Victor Edet who claims to be an evangelist has slammed gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo.In his message, Edet alleged that the ‘Excess Love’ singer dress seductively, adding that she is not what a ‘true Christian should look like’.:”YOU can’t be singing gospel songs and be seductive at the same time. A true Christian should look DECENT and not SEDUCTIVE, Mercy Chinwo beware.”Chinwo is yet to react to his statement as at the time of filing this report.Unknown to many, Mercy Chinwo won music talent show, ‘Nigerian Idol’ back in 2012 . She stated that her mother was not aware that she attended the audition.“My mother was not aware that I was going for the audition initially. My dad is dead. When I was invited to the next stage of the audition in Lagos, I informed my mother and my family and they were in support of it. They also helped out and advised me”.