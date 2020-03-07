



All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has felicitated with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he clocks 63 tomorrow, describing him as a dependable ally of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Asiwaju Tinubu spoke of Osinbajo’s reputation for loyalty, dedication and selflessness and went on the nostalgic train to dredge memories they shared, when Osinbajo served the Tinubu’s administration in Lagos for eight years, 1999-2007.





“Erudite legal luminary, Osinbajo’s reputation for loyalty, dedication, selflessness is well deserved. He is resolutely committed to the causes he believes in.





“Osinbajo has proven to be a dependable ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, working harmoniously with the president to deliver for the country.





“I recall with fond memories the time we worked together along with other technocrats to help lay a solid foundation for an egalitarian and prosperous Lagos.





“We used the instrumentality of the law to advance the cause of restructuring and get for Lagos what rightly belongs to her.





“Most of the landmark cases Lagos won at the Supreme Court bore Osinbajo’s imprint.





“I wish his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, and other members of the family a most memorable celebration.





“My prayer is God Almighty grant Osinbajo continued good health, renewed vitality and many more years of service to the country,” Tinubu said in a special message by Tunde Rahman, his special adviser.





The All Progressives Congress (APC) also felicitated with the Vice President, according to the statement by Lanre Issa-Onilu.





“On this auspicious day, we salute the patriotism, doggedness and untiring efforts of the Vice President in partnering and assisting President Muhammadu Buhari, in tackling insecurity, fighting corruption and resetting the nation’s economy on the path of growth and development.





“We particularly note the Vice President’s massive contributions in the success of the APC-led administration’s Social Investment Programme (SIP), which is reputed to be Africa’s biggest and most ambitious social welfare policy for the most vulnerable in our society.





“Our great party also applauds the Vice President’s headship of the National Economic Council (NEC), a development, which has ensured a more beneficial synergy between the Federal and State governments in quickly and frontally addressing issues that are pertinent to the welfare of Nigerians.





“Our party is not in any doubt that the commendable partnership of the President and the Vice President would take Nigeria to the Next Level of peace, progress and prosperity”.