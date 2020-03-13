



Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, has tested positive for coronavirus.





Trudeau’s office had said both the prime minister and his wife are self-isolating over fears of coronavirus.





It said Sophie began to show symptoms of illness after speaking at a programme in the UK on Wednesday.





In a series of tweet on Thursday evening, Trudeau said results of Sophie’s test came out positive.





He said she is following the advice of her doctor, and that he is also following the necessary health protocol.





The prime minister said though he is not showing symptoms of the virus, he will continue to self-isolate and work from home while meetings will be held through videos and teleconference.





“I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie’s COVID-19 test are positive. Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor,” he tweeted.





“I am feeling fine & I’m not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, but I will also be following the advice of our doctor and I will continue to self-isolate for now. During that time, as I did today, I’ll continue to work from home and conduct meetings via video & teleconference.





“Tomorrow, I will be speaking with Indigenous leaders and premiers from across the country to coordinate our response to the outbreak and to talk about next steps to keep Canadians safe and limit the impact of COVID-19 on our economy.





“I encourage all Canadians to follow the advice of our medical professionals – you can get the latest at: http://canada.ca/coronavirus”





