Nigerian songstress and vocalist, Omawunmi has opened up on why women hardly collaborate with one another.The award winning singer who has spent fifteen years in the Nigerian music industry noted that women are very guarded and finicky with their craft.In her words: “I can’t speak for everybody, but I think as women we are very guarded and quite finicky with our craft. Sometimes, it boils down to whether you think the next woman would be able to interpret your sound. Outside of that, it also boils down to timing and that sometimes makes it easier to work with the guys.“It’s a male-dominated industry. To catch attention, people would want to work with the guys – in the past. However, I think things are changing and you will see a lot more collaborations – between women – as we go. I might be speaking for myself, but you will definitely see more collaborations”, she told Pulseng.Advising young female artistes who desire to break into the industry, she said:” I’ll tell her to keep working and never give up. Most times, it seems like a lot of work to crack it. As women, we have to consider a lot more than the music – we have to consider the looks, our on-stage presence and performance… I would tell her to know what they’re doing and to work on their craft.More importantly, I’d tell her to never leave the studio unless the song is perfect. It’s also important to never put out mediocre music because music are like stamps and they never really go away”.