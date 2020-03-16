Nigerian music producer and record label boss has averred that insecurity in the country has affected showbiz earning and made touring difficult.The 37-year-old singer disclosed this while speaking with HipTV on industry dynamics.According to him, shows within the country have always been a major income source for artistes but that changed after security concerns became an issue to consider in the choice of cities to tour.This, he said, was why some artistes have stuck to touring mostly Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.“Something has been troubling over the last three years and that has to do with insecurity in the country. Lots of people used to say we earn mostly from shows back in the days,” he said.“Nowadays, we don’t do as many shows as we do before because of security reasons, you know the whole killing in the north; kidnapping started affecting our gigs.“I remember days with DBanj when you get up one day and tour the country. Now, people are just keeping it to Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and a few other states because of the security problem.“If the government can help us fix this, touring will be easier. People like Tuface, Psquare, and Dbanj became great entertainers because of the numbers of shows they staged around the country.”