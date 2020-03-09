



The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN has blamed the shortage of gas for the paucity of power supply in the country.





Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, explained that the gas shortage had restrained the ability of many thermal power stations to generate optimally.





Among the plants affected by gas supply constraint are Sapele National Integrated Power Plant (NIPP), Olorunsogo NIPP, Ihovbor NIPP and Azura Edo.





“Other thermal power plants equally affected but generated at lower capacities include Egbin (Steam) Sapele (Steam) Delta (gas) Geregu (gas) and Omotosho(gas).









Mbah disclosed that TCN has discussed with the management of some of the affected power plants, who blamed their challenges to gas pipeline and processing maintenance being carried out by their gas suppliers.





”According to the management of some of the affected power plants, the maintenance of gas facilities is expected to last for 10 days,” she said.





TCN added that the gas supply challenges will ease before the end of next week.