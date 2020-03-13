Popular Nigerian rapper and entertainment mogul, M.I Abaga has broken his silence on leaving Chocolate City, an imprint within which he functioned as a key executive.Speaking in a chat with Channels TV, the rapper dismissed speculations about there being any altercation between himself and the company, adding it was only time he did “something new.”“Nothing happened to the relationship (with Chocolate City). We are family for life. Chocolate City is family. It is time for me to do a new thing musically,” he said.“Generally, I have had a no-press policy on this issue. The reason is that I don’t want my words to be twisted. I am careful about who I answer.“After a while, it is time to do a new thing and I’m grateful for everything that was. I think right now, it is time for incredible music and for MI to move.“If there is one other thing I would say, it is that Nigeria is a very hard country for somebody that cares about musicians to be in.“Because at the end of the day, when you really think about it, the Banky W’s are leaving the music business. These are people that have nurtured artistes. I’m very proud of that.”