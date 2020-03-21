



Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has given reason ex-Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi was picked as the party’s new National Deputy Chairman, Southwest.





Oshiomhole explained that Ajimobi was picked following votes from Southwest states.





Ajimobi replaced the Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, as APC National Deputy Chairman (South).





However, Oshiomhole while addressing State House Correspondents after presenting Ajimobi to President Muhammadu Buhari said Ekiti State however opposed Ajimobi’s emergence.

He said: “We have six states in the South-West where the seat was zoned. Ekiti is the only one opposing it. As we always say, majority had their way and the minority had their say. That’s all.





“I came to present or reintroduce Senator Ajimobi, whom the South-West nominated into the position of Deputy National Chairman, to Mr President. He has filled the vacancy created when Mr President appointed Adebayo as a minister.





“The President was excited and delighted to see him as one who will bring his wealth of experience to bear on the party”.



