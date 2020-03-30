The three categories of individuals learnt are returning travellers with fever, cough or difficulty breathing; contacts of confirmed cases with these symptoms, and those with fever and respiratory symptoms in areas of moderate-high prevalence.The NCDC urged individuals who fall into the three categories to contact their State or the disease centre through listed communication channels. They will have to provide relevant details, including symptoms and travel history if any.According to the NCDC, there are six laboratories currently accredited for COVID-19 testing in the country. This is being expanded, according to the NCDC, that works with States to transport sample from point of collection to the nearest laboratory.NCDC said there are no validated rapid diagnostic test kit for COVID-19, and that rapid test kits in circulation can provide false results.Recall that COVID-19 first broke out in Nigeria on 27th February 2020. Since then, confirmed cases of COVID-19 has jumped to 111 as at 29th March.An analysis of COVID-19 trend in the past 30 days showed certain patterns, which if the curve observed remain flat or a downward trend is sustained, there could be less than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 by the end of April.Meanwhile, the downward trend started on Sunday when the NCDC reported only 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.