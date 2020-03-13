 White House insists no need to test Trump for Coronavirus | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
President Donald Trump does not need testing for coronavirus despite having met with an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who was found afterwards to test positive, the White House said on Thursday.

“The White House is aware of public reports that a member of the Brazilian delegation… tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.



Trump and Vice President Mike Pence “had almost no interactions with the individual” during Bolsonaro’s trip to a Trump golf club in Florida last weekend

They “do not require being tested at this time,” she said.

Grisham said that under government guidelines “there is currently no indication to test patients without symptoms, and only people with prolonged close exposure to confirmed positive cases should self-quarantine”.

(AFP)



