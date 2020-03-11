



Akin Abayomi, Lagos state commissioner for health, says the two passengers who were declared wanted over their contact with the index coronavirus patient aboard a Turkish Airline flight to Lagos have been found.





At a media briefing in Lagos on Wednesday, Abayomi said the two men were identified 24 hours after their identities were disclosed.





Abayomi had identified them as Enwelunta Godfrey Obumnore and Salami Abiodun Sadeeq, saying efforts to reach the two individuals initially proved abortive.





“I thank the media for putting those names out and for social media, it was very quick. It shows that the Lagos community is responsive and very responsible because I was surprised at the speed they were identified,” he said.





On the progress of the index patient, Abayomi said the patient was getting well.





“But the test shows that he is still secreting the virus, although, the level is going down significantly. So if the virus secretion hits zero, we will test him one more time to be sure and he will be discharged from the hospital,” he said.





He noted that the second patient was also improving, saying he has not developed any major symptoms but some minor aches, adding that they were satisfied with his progress.





“We will repeat his test tomorrow and based on his test result, we will determine what happens next,” he said.



