



The Lagos state government says it will suggest to churches and mosques to suspend services over coronavirus.





Gbenga Omotoso, commissioner for information, said this at a press briefing on Wednesday.





He said the government would soon suggest to religious leaders to halt services, especially where there are large gatherings.





“We are all aware that the federal government asked the National Youth Service Corps to shut down orientation camps; yesterday, the commissioner for home affairs said there will be a meeting with religious leaders today.





“It is going to be suggested to them to maybe stop Friday and Sunday services – wherever we have large gatherings… I am sure they will be advised to shut down the services in the interest of the public and all of us. I am sure they are going to comply.”





More to follow…







