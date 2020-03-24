Sodiq Yusuf, a Nigerian rapper better known as CDQ, has initiated a movement seeking to make property owners cut the rents of their tenants amid the economic burden of the coronavirus outbreak.





Nigeria currently has 40 confirmed cases of the novel COVID-19 across six states. Consequently, the federal government had initiated a number of measures in a bid to prevent further spread of the disease in the country.





Some of such measures include travel bans, shutdown of educational institutions, postponement of events, and restriction on social gatherings.





On Monday, the rapper took to his Instagram page to announce that his family would be giving a three-month rent cut on their properties due to the “unproductiveness” caused by COVID-19.

“In respect of the alarming widespread of coronavirus (Covid-19), we the Yusuf family have decided to cut off 30% of your annual rent for the year 2020,” he wrote.





“The 30% is equivalent to 3 months pay and it is solely agreed on to cover up for the period of unproductiveness caused by this epidemic.





“Please, stay indoors and adhere to all safety guidelines from the government as we extend our love and well wishes to you during this trying time.”





CDQ also urged fellow property owners to do the same, adding that it’s only fair his likes be considerate amid the hardships that have accompanied the coronavirus outbreak.

“We concluded on taking some burdens off the people that are attached to the little properties we have control over in this temporal hard time” the rapper explained.





“If there’s no productive activities happening with the ongoing shut-down issues right now, there has to be a way we can be rational and fair to ourselves to make life easy for our fellow humans.





“I’m actually posting this not as a show off but to commence a movement that will probably influence everyone with good heart out there to make life easy in this hard time for anyone under or attached to us somehow…”



