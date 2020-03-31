The minister said this during a press briefing by the presidential task force on the disease in Abuja, on Monday.The country also recorded its second death from the disease on Monday.Farouk said the ministry has commenced advance payment of conditional cash transfer to the poorest households in the country.She said the vulnerable group will also be expanded to consider more persons during the infection period.The minister said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed trucks of relief materials to states affected by the coronavirus pandemic.