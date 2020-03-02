Ex-Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, said on Monday his team had discovered a cure for the deadly coronavirus.
Iwu, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Bioresources Institute of Nigeria, stated this when he led his team of researchers to brief the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and his Health counterpart, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, in Abuja.
He said the institute identified and patented the possible COVID 19 treatment in 2015 and now needs the Federal Government’s support to translate the compound into a drug for the treatment of the virus.
Nigeria recorded its first case of coronavirus last Friday and over 20 persons who had contact with the index case had been quarantined.
Over 90,000 people globally have been infected with the deady Coronavirus, resulting to close to 4,000 deaths, across 68 countries.
The virus started in Wuhan, China late last year, and the country remains the worst hit
The most affected countries after China are South Korea (4,212 cases, 22 deaths, 476 new cases), Italy (1,694 cases, 34 deaths, no new cases), Iran (978 cases, 54 deaths, no new cases) and Japan (239 cases, 12 deaths).
Does anyone even believe this?ReplyDelete
White people will never give any blackman a chance to be the one to find the cure.ReplyDelete
We are in close ties with China, many are dying everyday, let them give this man a chance to test his findings.