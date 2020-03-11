Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, says Nigeria has berries and “ogogoro” which can be used to produce hand sanitisers.





Ogogoro is a locally-distilled alcohol made from palm-tree products.





Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja at a forum organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Fashola said the hand sanitiser he used while entering the event was imported from China.





The minister asked businesses in the country to take advantage of locally-sourced materials to engage the crisis.

He said the global crisis arising from the spread of coronavirus can produce Nigeria’s finest hours.





“This crisis may produce Nigeria’s finest hours. We must not panic, if the human capital I see here consistently engages this crisis, we will have a workable outcome,” Fashola said.





With the outbreak coronavirus across the world, the price of hand sanitisers went up, and the product has become scarce owing to panic buying.





Global health organisations had advised people to maintain good hygiene by washing their hands always, especially with alcohol-based sanitisers, as a way of preventing the virus.





When I came into this place, I had to use Hand-Sanitizers imported from China. The ingredients are alcohol and berries. We have berries in Plateau and 'Ogogoro' all over Nigeria. Why are our MSMEs not making these Sanitizers?- @tundefashola at the @cenbank Going for Growth. pic.twitter.com/4ZRV9JuXrr March 11, 2020