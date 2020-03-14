Nigerian actress and comedienne, Chioma Omeruah a.k.a Chigul has said the way to move Nigeria forward is when we reach out and care for one another.Chigul shared her thoughts at the National Conference on Shrinking Civic Space held on Tuesday 10th of March 2020 in Lagos.The event had in attendance celebrities like Beverly Osu, M.I, Lynxxx, Folustorms, Dija, Dot2un and others.According to Chigul:”If each of us can reach one person and if one person reaches another person , then we can start to make a difference. Watching Banky W go through that process made me realize that If one person can reach another person and the other person reaches out to another person, I think we can start to make a change. We have become so selfish and concerned about ‘me and myself’.“It’s a ‘we’ thing at the end of the day. I really need you to survive. Simple things such as a smile and a hug goes a long way, than waking up with negative thoughts in your head. Instead of trolling someone early in the morning, you can touch someone. If each one can reach one and each one can teach one I think we will begin to be alright”