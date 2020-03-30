



Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says he expects the number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria to rise.





There were 111 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country as of Sunday.





Speaking when he featured on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television, Ihekweazu said the increase in the number of tests carried out will lead to an an increase in the number of confirmed cases.





According to him, the numbers will be on the rise for a while before the country can record a spiral downwards.

Nigeria’s test rate for coronavirus increased by 32 percent after medical supplies, including testing kits donated by Jack Ma, Chinese billionaire.





“Most of our cases so far have been mild, we have been fairly lucky not to have too many severe cases,” Ihekweazu said.





“Yes, we have crossed the hundred mark and the reality is that there is a virus circulating in our midst and that’s why Mr President came up yesterday to speak to Nigerians. In the short term, we do expect the numbers to keep rising but we also expect that we would be able to get on top of this and that’s why some extra measures were needed.”





Commenting on President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to shut down Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states for 14 days, the NCDC boss said the centre and ministry of health hope to use this period to trace contacts of infected persons.



