 ‘We cover her with the blood of Jesus’ — Nigerians react to Chioma’s COVID-19 status | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » ‘We cover her with the blood of Jesus’ — Nigerians react to Chioma’s COVID-19 status

11:54 AM 0
A+ A-

Nigerians on social media platforms have begun to react after Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s fiancee, tested positive for COVID-19.

Davido had taken to his Twitter page on Friday evening to disclose that his wife-to-be has contracted the killer virus following their return from the United States.

“I came back recently from America after cancelling my tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine,” he had written.

“But because of our recent travel history, we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby.”

The news has since dominated the conversation on social media platforms especially Twitter, where users have been registering their concerns.

Some users also offered prayers for her speedy recovery.

“We cover Chioma and Davido with the Blood of Jesus,” a Twitter user said.

“People have recovered from COVID19 infection. We should not treat it like a death sentence. I wish Chioma full recovery from this, and I’m happy that her baby tested negative. Don’t forget that ANYONE can get it. Protect yourself ALWAYS! If you can, STAY at home,” another user said.

Here is what some Nigerians had to say:




Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top