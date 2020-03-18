Pple on the front line operate optimally when they are well equipped and have the assurance that the ones they leave behind each day they go out and risk their lives for humanity; will be taken care of should anything happen to them. — Iretiola Doyle (@IretiolaDoyle) March 18, 2020

Veteran actress and media personality, Iretiola Doyle has shared her thoughts on the state of the nation.Commenting on the recent strike action embarked on by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Abuja chapter, Doyle said at a time when they should be given bonuses, they are being owed salaries.Writing via her Twitter page, she said:” People on the front line operate optimally when they are well equipped and have the assurance that the ones they leave behind each day they go out and risk their lives for humanity; will be taken care of should anything happen to them.Doctors, nurses, soldiers, policemen etc. At a time when medical personnel should be given bonuses they are being owed salaries? We can buy cars for public officers but we can’t pay Doctors?? And they are the ones being selfish? Leave am, we are enablers”.Recall that ARD President, Roland Aigbovo, had said the industrial action became necessary after the FCT administration refused to pay them their basic salaries for more than two months.Aigbovo adds that their members have been thrown into financial distress due to the non-payment of their salaries and despite repeated warnings and ultimatum, nothing has been done by the authorities.