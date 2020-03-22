Pastor Kingsley Innocent aka “God of Talk-na-do” is the head pastor of Bible Believing Mission, Aba, Abia State, in his last Sunday service, he fed hundreds of his congregation with false information about the COVID-19 pandemic, telling them that it was not in Nigeria.
He also claimed to possess "Corrosive anointing" to battle the dreadful virus.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW....
As at press time, Nigeria has 27 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.
