An Islamic cleric based in Australia, Mohammad Tawhidi popularly known as 'Imam of Peace', has slammed Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, over his failure to address Nigerians on the Coronavirus pandemic that is spreading rapidly across the country and wreaking havoc.
Tawhidi also berated Buhari for his poor handling of terrorism in Nigeria especially in the North-East region where Boko Haram has killed thousands and displaced millions.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW...
Read some of his tweets below...
The President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari still doesn’t know the name of the virus killing 24,000+ at such a rapid rate. Addressing the nation about it for the first time, he pronounced the virus as 'CIVIK 1-9'.— Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 27, 2020
His friend, Imran Khan, thinks Japan and Germany share a border.
Islamists in Nigeria are destroying Christian communities.— Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 27, 2020
Weak leadership of Buhari.
Failed President.
No realistic agenda to tackle Jihadists.
All talk.#PresidentCovik #Imam https://t.co/echXdpZWOe
President Buhari and his cult are coming after me instead of going after Boko Haram. This shows you the real agenda of #PresidentCovik and the Covik cult.— Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 27, 2020
