Aituaje Iruobe, a Nigerian singer better known as Waje, has gone into isolation amid coronavirus scares after the 2020 African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).





The 2020 AMCVCA held last Saturday, uniting celebrities, politicians and showbusiness moguls in a night that recognized deserving individuals in TV and film.





There were, however, recent yet unconfirmed reports that one of the celebrities who attended the annual event showed symptoms of COVID-19.





In reaction to this, Waje took to her Instagram on Friday to disclose that she has gone into isolation.

“I got a lot of DMs and messages asking those who attended the AMCVA to self-isolate and all of that. I know I attended the award so I’ll definitely just stay home,” she said..





“I’m not panicking but I’ll try to contact the people that I have been with over the past few days. I haven’t been able to do anything, so I have deliverymen bring food over. I’ll send my list.





“The plan was to go shopping yesterday (Thursday) but I couldn’t do that because I was unsettled. The only reason why we’re doing this is to stay healthy and help others do so as well. No panic.”





“The suspected case hasn’t tested but came from the UK and is down with coronavirus symptoms. He plans to fly right back out soon, but has interacted with many people,” she wrote on Twitter.





“I have the receipts and if he continues to refuse to report himself to the NCDC, I’ll whistle-blow. I called the NCDC helpline, provided preliminary information to a representative.”





She added that the suspected case has finally reported himself to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) while warning her colleagues who attended the event to self-isolate.





“In the meantime, if you attended the AMVCAs, please self isolate immediately. If you have come in close contact with anyone who did, to be safe, also self-isolate and watch yourself for some days,” she wrote.





“After I reported the issue last night, I planned to follow up this morning but information reaching me this is that he has now also reported himself so I will delete this thread to avoid further panic.”





Since the outbreak in China, more than 250,000 cases have been recorded across over 170 countries, with the death toll exceeding 10,000. Nigeria has recorded fresh cases of the disease.